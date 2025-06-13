Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $116.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,590,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,290,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Optima Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.