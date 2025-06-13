Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $371.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

