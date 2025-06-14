Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:WMT opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.30 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $751.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.