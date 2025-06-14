Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Boosted by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $116.75 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

