Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $548.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.36 and its 200-day moving average is $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

