Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 246 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 278,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after buying an additional 82,713 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 34,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

