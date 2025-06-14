CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,686 shares of company stock worth $26,430,428. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $561.50 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

