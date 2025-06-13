Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 79 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $362.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $361.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

