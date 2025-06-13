Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.42.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.