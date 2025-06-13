UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $318.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.