Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases 927 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.6% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onefund LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $513.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.48 and its 200 day moving average is $538.67.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

