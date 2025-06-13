Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IVV opened at $606.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $567.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

