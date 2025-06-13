Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,149,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.