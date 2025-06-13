BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $719,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

