Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $561.50 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,686 shares of company stock worth $26,430,428. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

