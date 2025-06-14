Hickory Asset Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $418.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

