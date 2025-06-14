Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – June 11th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, D-Wave Quantum, Oracle, and Exxon Mobil are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories that a production‐oriented company holds at various stages of its value chain. They include raw materials awaiting processing, work‐in‐process goods currently in production, and finished products ready for sale. Proper management of these stocks helps ensure smooth operations, timely fulfillment of orders, and optimal use of working capital. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,749,690. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $268.49. 3,920,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $227.77 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.47.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,843,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,248,859. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.18. 4,613,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,402. The firm has a market cap of $501.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.25. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $107.04. 6,498,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,535,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $461.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

