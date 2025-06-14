Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $276.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $167.23 and a 1-year high of $283.06. The company has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.67.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

