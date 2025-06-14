RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 636 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,694,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

