Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,411 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,921,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 142,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in 3M by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 52 week low of $98.26 and a 52 week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

