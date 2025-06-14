CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,022,224,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA stock opened at $561.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,686 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,428 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
