Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys Shares of 17,200 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $293.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

