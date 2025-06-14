GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.6%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.24. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.