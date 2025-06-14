New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

