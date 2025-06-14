PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $9,268,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,014,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,835 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

