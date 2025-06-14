Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

