Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12,700.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,547,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $548.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.