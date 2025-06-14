Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 22,200 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $59.74 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

