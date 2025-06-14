Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 11,880 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,049,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 466,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after buying an additional 44,163 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $15,964,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $160.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average of $166.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

