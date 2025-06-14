Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88,558 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700,442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

