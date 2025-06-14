Noble Family Wealth LLC Acquires 62,636 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.1% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

