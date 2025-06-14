Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE LLY opened at $818.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $775.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $801.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.