iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $108,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

