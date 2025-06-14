Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 3.1%

FI opened at $162.79 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.46 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

