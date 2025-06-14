Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.32.

NYSE ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 21.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $51,084,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

