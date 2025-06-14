RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 1,126 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SCHD stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

