Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average is $105.92. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

