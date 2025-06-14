Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 396 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

