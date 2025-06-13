CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.37 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

TMO stock opened at $414.85 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

