Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Lifted by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 15.5% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,702 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

