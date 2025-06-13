Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,690.41. This represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 2.2%

TSLA opened at $319.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $176.92 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

