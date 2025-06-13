Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.