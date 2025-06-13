Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $217.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.08. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

