Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $319.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.32 and its 200-day moving average is $332.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.92 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,274,300. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

