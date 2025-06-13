Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion. Oracle also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.44. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $202.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.30.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oracle stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

