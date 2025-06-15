Analyzing Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Clover Leaf Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $138.60 million 2.95 $18.26 million $0.97 12.12 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.22

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gambling.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 57.9% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group and Clover Leaf Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.19%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 23.40% 25.06% 18.31% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Clover Leaf Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

