NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,036,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 76,154 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,916,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,574,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.51. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $201.35 and a 1-year high of $226.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

