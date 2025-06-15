Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haleon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
