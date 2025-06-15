Mahesh Nalinda Liyanage Sells 300,000 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mahesh Nalinda Liyanage sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00.

Vizsla Silver Stock Down 0.2%

VZLA opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.09. Vizsla Silver Corp has a 52 week low of C$2.23 and a 52 week high of C$5.00.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

