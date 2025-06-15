NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 394 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,113 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,908,000 after buying an additional 191,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $562,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after purchasing an additional 239,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $328,136,000 after purchasing an additional 459,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 9,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $688,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,088.40. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,374 shares of company stock worth $58,735,581. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

